[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Cameo In Spider-Man: No Way Home To Set Up Fourth Movie

Once you put together all the characters who’ve already been confirmed plus all those that are rumored to appear, Spider-Man: No Way Home looks set to feature almost as many iconic heroes and villains as Avengers: Endgame. And, according to a new report, we have another one to add to the ever-growing list. In this case, a popular character from Sony’s Marvel universe is said to be dropping by the incoming threequel.

As per Geekosity, Tom Hardy’s Venom will show up in No Way Home, likely in a post-credits scene, marking Eddie Brock’s first appearance in an MCU movie. However, it will not be his last. The outlet writes that his No Way Home cameo is setting up a bigger role for Brock in Spider-Man 4. Though Venom is very much the hero in his own movies, Geekosity writes that he’ll be repositioned as a foe for Peter Parker, meaning Tom Holland and Tom Hardy will face off in the fourth film.

Geekosity shares that Marvel’s plan is for Peter to battle darker foes as he moves into his college years, with Venom being the first of his more adult opponents. Obviously, this would also mark a proper union of Marvel and Sony’s franchises, following teases that the two universes actually are one and the same in both Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as we have seen in the trailers for those movies.

Speaking of, Hardy’s Brock will soon be back on our screens for the sequel to 2018’s smash-hit Venom, with Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady serving as the main villain. Obviously, fans would love to see Spidey and Venom team up at some point to fight Carnage together, but Geekosity doesn’t say whether the symbiote serial killer could travel over to the MCU, too.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is coming to theaters on October 15th. Spider-Man: No Way Home then swings into cinemas on December 17th.