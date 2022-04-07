‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung leads cast for A24’s ‘The Governesses’

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game‘s breakout star, is confirmed to be starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve in A24‘s upcoming production The Governesses.

Jung will portray one of the three titular governesses, having previously played the role of Kan Sae-byeok in Netflix’s award-winning drama Squid Game; her first and only acting credit at the time of writing, which landed her a Screen Actor’s Guild Award.

The Governesses, directed by Joe Talbot, will be an adaptation of the Anne Serre novel of the same name, according to Variety. The book follows three governesses who disregard their duties as educators and employees to indulge in erotic mischief and misadventures, unbound by the lambasting eyes of society in their gated country house.

This isn’t Talbot’s first time working with the independent film company, having previously made his directorial debut with The Last Black Man in San Francisco, which achieved critical acclaim.

It’s not yet known when the film will begin production, but it will be financed by A24 and BBC Film (who also serve as the film’s developers), with filming taking place in Spain.

Jung is also set to feature alongside Cate Blanchett in the cast of Disclaimer, an upcoming thriller series distributed by Apple TV Plus.