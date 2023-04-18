Star-Lord finally admits his infamous ‘Infinity War’ mistake in new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ clip

A new clip from Marvel’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally addressed one of the most controversial moments in the franchise’s history. That’s right, we’re talking about the hot-headed scene in Avengers: Infinity War when Star-Lord discovers Thanos sacrificed Gamora at Vormir in order to get the Soul Stone and subsequently interrupted Iron Man and Spider-Man’s efforts to weasel the Infinity gauntlet off of his hand. It was this hot-headedness, after all, that resulted in the annihilation of half of the universe’s population.

The second clip from #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 has been released. pic.twitter.com/AATBOeresF — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 18, 2023

The clip, as shared by One Take News on Twitter, shows Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) in an elevator where they hold a woman hostage. According to Star-Lord, they are attempting to “save the life of our friend.”

After apologizing to the hostage for, you know, taking her hostage, Star-Lord launches into a monologue about how the Gamora he fell in love with is not the Gamora standing next to him right now. This, because “her dad threw her off a magic cliff and she died, and then I lost my temper and nearly destroyed half the universe.”

This marks the first time Star-Lord, or Marvel, has addressed the divisive scene. It is also the first time Marvel addressed why Gamora, who was from the past in Avengers: Endgame, did not turn to dust with Thanos and the rest of his army when Iron Man snapped his fingers.

“And she came back, out of the past. There she is. Everyone else who died in the past stayed dead. Not her. Why? Was it the magic cliff? I don’t know. I’m not some freaking Infinity Stone scientist. I’m just some dumb a** Earth dude who met a girl, fell in love, that girl died, and then came back a total dick.”

As he points out, Star-Lord is anything but an “Infinity Stone scientist.” Sure, the magic cliff in question might have been responsible for her survival, but it also could have been because she didn’t pose a threat to the Avengers during their battle with Thanos. Even though she started out as a member of Thanos’ horde, she switched sides mid-battle, and for all we know, Iron Man had resolved to defeat “their enemies,” not strictly “people from the past” when he snapped his fingers.

Either way, it’s nice to know Star-Lord realizes how reckless his actions were. Could’ve prevented billions of deaths, dude. Still not over it…

Anywho, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on May 5.