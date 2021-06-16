Star Trek Actor Anson Mount Says James Gunn Has No Talent

James Gunn recently went on a lengthy Twitter thread detailing how much it irritates, annoys and exacerbates him when actors lie about their heights on their resumes. If you’re expecting somebody of certain dimensions to walk in and they turn out to be a lot shorter than they claimed, then it instantly messes with any pre-conceived notions of shot composition, eye lines and how an ensemble would look sharing the same frame, all for what he believes to be nothing more than a case of ego-stroking.

Incredibly, Star Trek actor Anson Mount instantly leapt to the defense of those who refuse to reveal their true height, and even went so far as to call the man who directed two Guardians of the Galaxy movies to widespread critical acclaim and over $1.5 billion at the box office talentless. Responding to Gunn’s notion that folks shouldn’t lie about anything in order to get a job, Mount responded with a tweet of his own that said; “Then stop telling people you have talent. And delete your account”.

Star Trek‘s Captain Pike may have deleted his post shortly afterwards, but the internet never forgets, and it was widely circulated in the aftermath. He did continue to pile on Gunn’s thoughts on the great height debate, though, leading The Suicide Squad filmmaker to question why Mount seemed to be taking it so personally.

Well, James. It kinda shouldn’t fuc*in’ matter. Industry’s use of “height” is shorthand for male dominance/ “masculinity” (particularly re: female counterparts). Here’s a better idea: present US with your measurements when we walk through the door. We’ll likely be underwhelmed. https://t.co/QMNS3levwa — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) June 15, 2021

I don’t know why this hit such a nerve, @ansonmount, but, as a director, it does matter, because when you’re shooting two or more people the heights make a difference in how it’s shot. And sometimes you are looking for height disparity or parity. It’s about the storytelling. https://t.co/hsyhYUOPnp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 15, 2021

The most obvious conclusion to draw from this is that Anson Mount may not be as tall as he says he is. The 48 year-old is listed as being just a shade over six feet, ironically making him almost exactly as tall as James Gunn, but given his fiery response, maybe he’s trying to overcompensate for something.