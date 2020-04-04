Picard Composer Gives Us An Update On Star Trek 4

The saga of Star Trek 4 has been a long and thorny one. Originally, fans were hyped for a fun, time-traveling sequel in which Kirk met his dad, but this fell through when both Chrises, Pine and Hemsworth, walked away from negotiations. Director S.J. Clarkson left with them, too. But then, last fall, Paramount hired Noah Hawley to write and helm the film, with the Kelvin timeline cast, Pine included, tentatively attached to return.

Hawley himself has dropped some vague hints since then, but we’ve still yet to get many official details on the movie. Composer Jeff Russo is the latest to tease the project though, and he’s confirmed that he’ll likely score Star Trek 4. This isn’t too surprising, either, given his long working relationship with Hawley – on shows such as Legion and Fargo – and his status as Trek‘s current go-to composer, after scoring both Discovery and Picard.

Russo revealed to ComicBook.com that he’s spoken with his filmmaker friend about ST4, but stressed that things are very much in flux with the production, so he doesn’t want to talk about it too much at this juncture.

“We have had conversations about what it might sound like, what it might be, what he’s thinking. Nothing is set in stone right now. The movie is still in development and still being written and there are lots of pieces that need to get put into place, so who knows what’s going to happen? But Noah and I are close friends as well and we talk about music all the time and talk about that and talk about the Star Trek that I’m already doing and we talk about that and right now we’re working on Fargo so there’s always talk about that. This was two people who are artistic talking about what the possibilities are for what the new Star Trek movie could sound like or could have in it or could be.”

Russo’s hesitancy adds up with what both Hawley has said in the past and what We Got This Covered has heard. The director has hinted that the options are wide open for Star Trek 4, and he could connect it to previous films and TV series or he could turn it into a reboot, potentially without the Kelvin cast. Right now, everything is up in the air.

Whatever ends up happening, like Russo says, there’s still a long way to go on Star Trek 4, but hopefully things will start to take shape soon so that the Enterprise can blast across the silver screen once again.