Star Trek EP Wants The Movies And TV Shows To Crossover

The Star Trek franchise is experiencing mixed fortunes to say the least, with the small screen division looking in much better health than the feature film department. After all, Paramount had to come out and publicly deny the rumors that they were giving up on producing movies altogether, despite none of the four projects that are currently in development making any sort of headway towards getting into production.

On television, though, Trek is the strongest it’s been in a long time, with countless shows either on the air or heading in that direction. Nobody can seem to decide if they want the next big screen adventure to be the fourth installment in the Kelvin timeline or another reboot from Noah Hawley, but prolific executive producer Alex Kurtzman is more than happy to continue expanding the platform’s episodic output across as many different mediums as possible.

Of course, Kurtzman has a personal and professional stake in both sides of Star Trek after co-writing and executive producing J.J. Abrams’ first two Kelvin installments, and in a recent interview, he admitted that while he isn’t involved in the movies anymore, he’d still love to see the two arms of the franchise crossover and coexist in some fashion.

“I have no involvement in it right now. I don’t know where that’s going. Frankly, I have my hands very full. Having done two of those ﬁlms, I loved them so much, and I really would love to see continuity and uniﬁcation between the features and the TV side, because I think it’s what’s good for Star Trek, and that can be done any number of ways.”

New Star Trek: Picard Photos Reveal First Look At Season 1 Finale 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Kurtzman already has the future of Star Trek on TV mapped out until at least 2027, but based on how things are going, we might not even see a new movie by then. Both the canonical Star Trek 4 and Hawley’s reboot are currently on hold, while Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated effort seems very unlikely to happen, meaning that the small screen will be the only place for fans to get their fix of brave new worlds for the foreseeable future.