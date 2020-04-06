Star Trek Fans Are Celebrating First Contact Day On Social Media

Its April 5th, and you know what that means, Star Trek fans… it’s First Contact Day! In Trek lore, this date in 2063 marks the first time that humanity reached out to the other races of the galaxy and they reached back. Pioneer Zephram Cochrane invented the warp drive and piloted his experimental craft into the stars, something which attracted the attention of a passing Vulcan vessel, who came to meet him on Earth. The subsequent handshake between Cochrane and his alien acquaintance was a monumental event in human history.

In honor of the occasion, Star Trek lovers have been pouring onto social media to commemorate the big day. Including a bit of cosplay to brighten up the quarantine.

Captain's log, stardate 73726.8. We have beamed down onto an M-class planet for shore leave. There seem to be signs of civilisation but the streets are empty and the businesses closed. Happy #FirstContactDay from me and my Dad! pic.twitter.com/ecXf4Avlwq — Toby (@tobyjamez) April 5, 2020

It remains a powerful story for fans.

Today is April 5th, which means it's #FirstContactDay! The day in Star Trek mythology that humanity, at its lowest point (and a time-displaced Picard at his most bitterly disillusioned) took the silly risk of being optimistic, and everything changed. It gives me feelings. pic.twitter.com/DHXimg9ou6 — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) April 5, 2020

On this day… in 43 years’ time.

#OTD in 2063, the first contact between Humans and Vulcans 🖖🏻 will happen in in Bozeman, Montana after the first warp flight of Zefram Cochrane and the Phoenix. #FirstContactDay pic.twitter.com/S62ZnyU3wT — Dr. Manuela Rossol 🏳️‍🌈👩‍🔬🔬🔭 (@astromonocyte) April 5, 2020

Unfortunately, some aren’t as optimistic about First Contact Day coming true in our timeline.

Just 43 years to go until #FirstContactDay. Looks like we're on schedule to have ruined civilization by then, lol. pic.twitter.com/10ww7xx92h — B. Dave Walters — Writer @ IDW & WoTC #DoTheThing (@BDaveWalters) April 5, 2020

But the future sure is getting closer!

Hey, why not start planning for what you’re going to do on First Contact Day in 2063?

Happy First Contact Day! I wonder how many Trekkies are planning to make the pilgrimage to Bozeman in 43 years. If I'm still alive and in good health at 77, I will definitely be going! pic.twitter.com/GgYJiLtVna — Thad (@Tyranicus) April 5, 2020

He said it! He said it!

In 43 years, it might be First Contact Day. But here in 2020, it’s No Contact Day.

First Contact Day was introduced in 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact, which saw Picard and the Enterprise-E crew being thrown back 300 years into the past where they must prevent the Borg from averting Cochrane’s encounter with the Vulcans in a bid to stop Starfleet from ever being formed. Thankfully, the evil plot was foiled and the timeline was kept on track. Enterprise later explored how Starfleet was built off the back of the First Contact event, with Archer’s adventures culminating in the formation of the United Federation of Planets.

