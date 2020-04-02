CBS All Access Extends Free Trial To 60 Days So You Can Binge More Star Trek

Last week, ahead of the Picard season finale, Sir Patrick Stewart shared a new deal with Star Trek fans on social media, offering folks a free trial for CBS All Access for a whole 30 days. This was a neat move from the streaming service as as well as doubling up as a bit of promotion for Picard, it also gave us all another way to fill up some time now that we’re all spending a lot more of the day stuck indoors.

And with the global lockdown looking to continue for a while yet, this has maybe inspired the deal to be extended. Yes, as you may’ve heard, the length of the CBS All Access free trial has been doubled, with it now lasting for 60 days. And here’s what you need to do to redeem the offer.

First, head on over to the site and set up an account. When you reach the checkout, enter the promo code ‘GIFT.’ This will give you the free 30 days. Once that’s all set up, then you go to Account Settings and enter the additional code ‘ENJOY’ in the Subscription & Billing section. And that’s it, you’re good to go.

Again, Star Trek fans will definitely want to make the most of this offer as the service features the entire TV franchise, from The Original Series to Discovery and everything in between. If you haven’t already, make sure to catch up with all 10 episodes of Picard season 1 as well. Of course, the service has a heck of a lot else going for it, too. Other classic TV series available to stream include all the CSI shows, Twin Peaks, Cheers, Mission: Impossible, I Love Lucy and both the original incarnation of The Twilight Zone and the 2019 reboot.

So, if you’re not already signed up, head over to CBS All Access now to make use of this promotional offer. Trust us, you won’t regret it.