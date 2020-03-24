Patrick Stewart Offers Free CBS All Access For Fans To Watch Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard reaches its first season finale this week, and to mark the occasion a moving, new featurette has been released that looks back on the legacy of the franchise and what it teaches about how to live better lives. Sir Patrick Stewart shared the video on his Instagram account and, as an extra thank you to the fans, he and CBS are gifting folks a month of free CBS All Access with which you can use to watch his show, Discovery and the entirety of Star Trek.

“Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. Link in bio to sign up,” Stewart wrote in the caption to the featurette. “I can’t wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2.”

The video features soundbites from EP Alex Kurtzman, Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green and Anson Mount and, of course, Stewart himself. His opening message in the promo is particularly poignant, as the legendary actor does a wonderful job of summarizing the ethos of Star Trek.

“Caring for the good of other people, living honestly, being compassionate, understanding that there was an absolute necessity for everyone to be treated in the same way, that was at the heart of Star Trek, how to become more human,” Stewart says. “Star Trek became legendary. The Next Generation changed my life. We are so excited to be bringing back Picard again.”

As Stewart’s caption reminds us, though Picard will be wrapping up its debut run in a couple of days, this isn’t the end for the show as it’s already been confirmed to return for a second season. In fact, it’s known that the plan is for Picard to stretch across three years. Meanwhile, we’ve got at least three more seasons of Discovery to go as well.

Don’t miss Star Trek: Picard 1×10 “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2” this Thursday, March 26th on CBS All Access. And if you’re not a subscriber already, why not take Stewart up on his offer?