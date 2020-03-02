Star Trek: Discovery Reportedly Renewed For Season 5

Fans may like to argue over its relative merits, but CBS All Access apparently has a lot of faith in Star Trek: Discovery. Season 3 hasn’t even aired yet, but season 4 is all set to start filming this summer. What’s more, We Got This Covered already told you weeks ago that a fifth season has been ordered and it looks like we can now safely say this is the case, as our info has been confirmed by another outlet today.

The Geeks Worldwide is reporting that season 5 is already in the works and writes that CBS has decided to shoot seasons 4 and 5 back to back, which is why this additional batch of episodes is being given the go-ahead at what seems like such an early stage. No story details came attached to this news, but the idea to produce both seasons together does give the impression that the two runs will be strongly connected and likely share some kind of wider story arc.

Discovery season 1 was a marked change for the Trek franchise, thanks to its darker edge and canon-busting pre-Original Series setting. Season 2 then shifted direction, bringing on board classic characters like Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck). At the end of the second season, Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham and the Discovery crew were sent through a wormhole 1000 years into the future. Boldly going where no Trek show has gone before.

Season 3 is already in the can as well, with seasons 4 and 5 kicking off production at Pinewood Studios in Toronto, Canada this July. We don’t yet know exactly when Star Trek: Discovery will return to our screens, but Star Trek: Picard is currently airing its debut season Thursdays on CBS All Access, with a second run already on the way, too. Suffice it to say, there’s much for Trekkies to look forward to over the next few years.