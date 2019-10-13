CBS Already Developing Season 2 Of Star Trek: Picard

Plans are afoot for a second season of Star Trek: Picard.

At least, that’s according to Trek producer Alex Kurtzman, who told TrekCore (h/t ComicBook.com) that CBS is already developing the next installment of Jean-Luc Picard’s solo outing… despite the fact that we’ve yet to see the spinoff in action.

It’s a reassuring display of confidence, though this is by no means the first time that we’ve heard about a possible second season for Star Trek: Picard. In fact, Patrick Stewart himself hinted at potentially expanding Picard’s story beyond 2020, which is all the more surprising when you consider that the Trek legend initially turned down the chance to reprise his world-famous role.

I am not giving up my stage work, though it may have to wait for now because there are three projects that I have finished, two films and the TV series, which all need promotion. So I am clearing the decks for that and then there is also the possibility of a second Picard series filming in March next year.

First Photos From Star Trek: Picard Debut 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As if Picard’s second coming wasn’t exciting enough, CBS and Alex Kurtzman have also secured a number of fan-favorites for next year’s spinoff series, including Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Frakes. They’ll join newcomers Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Isa Briones to form a truly formidable ensemble cast, and we simply can’t wait to see Patrick Stewart back at the helm, guiding his crew through the cosmos. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, with Picard‘s debut trailer teasing trouble within Starfleet.

Star Trek: Picard is all set to take flight on January 23rd, 2020, and based on Kurtzman’s comments, filming on the second season will begin soon thereafter. Whatever the case, next year is shaping up to be a very, very exciting 12 months for Trekkies.