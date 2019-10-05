CBS All Access has gotten the gang back together for Star Trek: Picard.

Back at San Diego Comic-Con, the Powers That Be revealed that Data, The Borg, Seven of Nine and more would be returning for the show. That’s right, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan will all be on board when Picard debuts early next year and today, we have a brand new trailer which shows off several familiar faces, making for a very fan-pleasing promo.

Of course, it’s long been rumored that members of the Next Generation crew would find their way back to Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) for the upcoming spinoff, but this latest preview will surely send Trekkies into a tailspin. After all, given that Picard picks up years – decades – after what transpired in The Next Generation, it’ll be fascinating to see how those friendships have developed over time. And we get a few tantalizing hints of exactly that in this new trailer, which saves one of its best surprises for towards the end.

Though plot details aren’t too plentiful in this fresh promo, we know that Picard begins at a time when Patrick Stewart’s captain is retired and spending time with his dog at a vineyard in France. It’s not long though before he’s drawn back to the skies on a dangerous new mission which will see him reunited with old faces and a couple of fresh crew members for good measure as well.

And thanks to this trailer, we even know when the show will premiere, with the teaser revealing that Star Trek: Picard will finally be with us on January 23rd, 2020, and you definitely won’t want to miss it.