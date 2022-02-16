‘Star Trek’ fans overjoyed at the Kelvin crew’s return
It’s taken a long time to get to this point, and plenty of water has flowed under the bridge in the interim, but J.J. Abrams’ Kelvin crew have finally been confirmed for their fourth Star Trek movie.
In the six years since Justin Lin’s Beyond, Chris Hemsworth agreed to return to the franchise, before he and Pine both abandoned ship, as did director S.J. Clarkson. Noah Hawley was developing a reboot of his own for a while that was eventually canned, before WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman was announced to be steering the Enterprise’s next adventure.
That project was initially placed on the fast-track in July of last year, but it’s taken a further seven months for the news to break that Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Simon Pegg, and the rest of the gang were poised to boldly go where they’ve been three times already.
As you can imagine, fans are hyped that it’s finally become official after so much speculation, as you can see from the reactions below.
Star Trek 4 is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2023, with cameras set to begin rolling before the end of this year, and you could almost feel the relief sweeping through the fanbase in the aftermath of the announcement.