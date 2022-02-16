‘Star Trek’ fans overjoyed at the Kelvin crew’s return

It’s taken a long time to get to this point, and plenty of water has flowed under the bridge in the interim, but J.J. Abrams’ Kelvin crew have finally been confirmed for their fourth Star Trek movie.

In the six years since Justin Lin’s Beyond, Chris Hemsworth agreed to return to the franchise, before he and Pine both abandoned ship, as did director S.J. Clarkson. Noah Hawley was developing a reboot of his own for a while that was eventually canned, before WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman was announced to be steering the Enterprise’s next adventure.

That project was initially placed on the fast-track in July of last year, but it’s taken a further seven months for the news to break that Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Simon Pegg, and the rest of the gang were poised to boldly go where they’ve been three times already.

As you can imagine, fans are hyped that it’s finally become official after so much speculation, as you can see from the reactions below.

Yeah and so what if I decided to watch all the Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies after today’s announcement? I had a good time pic.twitter.com/X9UfojsXnE — Andrew (@ApertureNite) February 16, 2022

One of my big regrets with Star Trek is not seeing Beyond in theaters because I was rather disenchanted with the Kelvin timeline after Into Darkness.



But yes, I'd be down for one more adventure, especially if Jaylah's back. — Mr. HP is playing too much Pokemon Go. (@IsidoresDragon) February 16, 2022

oh thank god, I missed the Kelvin crew



Star Trek (2009) is an excellent way to get newbies excited about Trek, and Star Trek: Beyond is a pretty perfect Star Trek movie https://t.co/pxAuLsK4wV — Nate Ming (@NateMing) February 16, 2022

I’m so freaking excited for a 4th Kelvin Timeline #StarTrek film! My only disappointment is that Justin Lin won’t be back but I’m still really happy this is finally moving forward. pic.twitter.com/gXgPNZsK53 — 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖 🌩️ 𝐓𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@ViewThunder) February 15, 2022

Star Trek Beyond Gallery 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































Click to zoom

star trek 4 is FINALLY happening ????? — kenny (@bvckystjames) February 16, 2022

The world is healing, Star Trek 4 is finally happening — Holly | ACAB full stop (@roxasbuddy) February 16, 2022

WANDAVISION'S MATT SHAKMAN WILL DIRECT STAR TREK 4?!!!!! ORIGINAL CAST??!!!! pic.twitter.com/xZ4BU4ecES — Dum (@DumdumFlowery) February 16, 2022

Star Trek 4 is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2023, with cameras set to begin rolling before the end of this year, and you could almost feel the relief sweeping through the fanbase in the aftermath of the announcement.