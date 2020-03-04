Home / movies

Star Trek Fans Remember James Doohan On His 100th Birthday

By 1 hour ago
x

Yesterday marked what would’ve been actor James Doohan’s 100th birthday. Doohan is best-remembered for his portrayal of Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the original Star Trek series, starring in 66 of its 79 episodes, as well as 7 Star Trek motion pictures. Though he passed away in 2005, his presence is far from diminished in the minds of all associated with the franchise, and several have been quick to pay tribute to him on this anniversary.

Former Star Trek co-star William Shatner led with a pointer to his Twitter followers of the significance of the date:

TrekMovie.com, meanwhile, marked it with a video tribute, which acknowledged the role Doohan had in the movie saga:

His son, Chris Doohan, also made this rather awkward declaration with regard to Shatner’s tweet:

And here are a few more:

Star Trek: The Original Series Behind The Scenes Gallery
1 of 42
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

James Doohan may be gone, but the character he defined has continued to endure. Since 2009’s Star Trek reboot, the part has been played by Simon Pegg, who also reprised it in Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. All in all, not a bad legacy to leave behind.

If you have any words of your own to say about James, the comments section is yours to do so in. Stories, memories, favourite Scotty moments, anything that comes to mind when thinking about him. I’m no Trekkie, so I’m afraid I don’t have much – I remember enjoying Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan though.

In any case, Doohan has explored the final frontier now – still going boldly where no man has gone before.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...