Star Trek Fans Remember James Doohan On His 100th Birthday

Yesterday marked what would’ve been actor James Doohan’s 100th birthday. Doohan is best-remembered for his portrayal of Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the original Star Trek series, starring in 66 of its 79 episodes, as well as 7 Star Trek motion pictures. Though he passed away in 2005, his presence is far from diminished in the minds of all associated with the franchise, and several have been quick to pay tribute to him on this anniversary.

Former Star Trek co-star William Shatner led with a pointer to his Twitter followers of the significance of the date:

Today would have been Jimmy Doohan’s 100th Birthday. 🎂 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 3, 2020

TrekMovie.com, meanwhile, marked it with a video tribute, which acknowledged the role Doohan had in the movie saga:

On his birthday, we remember the great James Doohan, who played Scotty on #StarTrek #TOS, #TAS, and #TNG ("Relics") and in seven Trek movies. He also provided dozens of additional voices in TOS and TAS, and created the first Klingon words. pic.twitter.com/ADyGLCpxld — TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) March 3, 2020

His son, Chris Doohan, also made this rather awkward declaration with regard to Shatner’s tweet:

I went to @Williamshatner’s twitter page to thank him for mentioning my dad’s 100th birthday. Couldn’t do it because he blocked me! What!! #startrek — Chris Doohan (@ChrisDoohan) March 4, 2020

And here are a few more:

Happy 💯 Birthday Scotty. You have been and always will be my favorite. ❤️ #HappyBirthday #JamesDoohan pic.twitter.com/8MOr23jfum — Christina Ward 🤠🚀 (@theora666) March 3, 2020

Remembering James Doohan today, on his 💯th Birthday! Share your favorite Scotty moment in the comments below. #roddenberry #JamesDoohan #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/Po1uSI3obK — RODDENBERRY (@roddenberry) March 3, 2020

Remembering James Doohan on his Birthday. A lovely,humble and brave man. You didn't want to mess with Scotty! #JamesDoohan #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/cHwA6Em1rv — Time For A Film (@TimeForAFilm) March 3, 2020

is remembering actor #JamesDoohan on his birthday.

The Twilight Zone: "Valley Of The Shadow"

The Outer Limits: "Expanding Human"

Star Trek (1966) pic.twitter.com/YzA9AeHZXy — Steve Chung (@SteveChung1968) March 4, 2020

Work did not allow me to make this post yesterday, today I'm fixing it.

I remember and love you, James Doohan. Thank you for the cool moments of life and the love of engineering.#JamesDoohan #StarTrek #Scotty pic.twitter.com/lT2aVyLNhW — Daz Voran 🏳️‍🌈 (@NarinPride) March 4, 2020

Remembering actor James Doohan. Scotty from STAR TREK would have been 100 years old today. Happy memories of meeting and hanging with him at Star Trek Atlanta Con 1977. RIP. #jamesdoohan @startrek pic.twitter.com/m7RvffcuEZ — MichaelBuffalo Smith (@BuffaloTribe) March 4, 2020

James Doohan may be gone, but the character he defined has continued to endure. Since 2009’s Star Trek reboot, the part has been played by Simon Pegg, who also reprised it in Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. All in all, not a bad legacy to leave behind.

If you have any words of your own to say about James, the comments section is yours to do so in. Stories, memories, favourite Scotty moments, anything that comes to mind when thinking about him. I’m no Trekkie, so I’m afraid I don’t have much – I remember enjoying Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan though.

In any case, Doohan has explored the final frontier now – still going boldly where no man has gone before.