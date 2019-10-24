Star Wars fans couldn’t contain their excitement about the news that a Knights of the Old Republic live-action trilogy is finally being made. Naturally, folks’ imaginations are running wild, especially with the possibility of Darth Revan making his big screen debut, and many seem to think that Keanu Reeves is perfect for the job.

In fact, an artist by the name of Isatonic has now created a design which gives us an idea of what the legendary actor would look like as the fan-favorite Dark Lord of the Sith. Needless to say, it’s fueled excitement among users on Reddit, where the image was shared.

Of course, there’s been no exact depiction of the villain since he debuted in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, where players decide what the gender and the overall appearance of the character is. But seeing Reeves in the Darth Revan getup instantly feels like it’s meant to be. If you don’t believe us, just see for yourself down below.

Here's How Keanu Reeves Could Look As Darth Revan In Knights Of The Old Republic Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Apart from the look, Keanu has also got the acting chops down, so he can totally channel the Sith Lord’s menace and evil aura as well as the struggle from the pull of the light side. His work in a lot of his films, especially the John Wick series, proves that he can handle action, too, so he’d likely crush it in lightsaber duels.

With the overwhelming demand to bring Knights of the Old Republic back to canon and finally give Darth Revan the live-action treatment, many believe that Disney can’t go wrong with Reeves bringing the character to life in the upcoming trilogy and we can only hope the studio feels the same way. I guess the fans will just have to make enough noise to be heard.