Knights Of The Old Republic Film Will Feature Another Fan Favorite Villain

Thought the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga is still over two months away from reaching theaters, Lucasfilm has already offered a few hints about their plans once the Star Wars franchise completes its impending hiatus in a few years from now.

We’ve known for a while that Rian Johnson has a series in the works, as well as Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. On top of that, back in May of this year, it was revealed that Shutter Island and Altered Carbon scribe Laeta Kalogridis had started work on a movie based on the Knights of the Old Republic video games.

As it stands, details on Kalogridis’ project are still in short supply, but according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May – Lucasfilm currently has some fan-pleasing ideas for the villain roster in their upcoming big screen spinoff.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Specifically, we’re told that one of the antagonists in the Knights of the Old Republic movie will be Darth Nihilus. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, the self-described “Lord of Hunger” was first introduced in the 2004 game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and was depicted as a malevolent, inhuman force that drained the life of anything he came into contact with.

Of course, should Lucasfilm indeed choose to include Nihilus, then you can bet he won’t be the only character from the games to make the cut, and we’ve already heard word of at least one other villain who’s being eyed for the Knights of the Old Republic movie as well. We can hopefully expect a few more updates in the coming months, but either way, we’ll find out how J.J. Abrams brings the franchise’s current era to a close when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.