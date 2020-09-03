New Star Wars Book Reveals Closer Look At Rey’s Lightsaber

In the (infamous) final moments of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey revealed that she’d got herself a new lightsaber. We only saw the briefest of glimpses of the weapon in the movie, though, so fans have been hungry for more info on it ever since. Now, an upcoming book titled Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection gives us a closer look at it, as well as confirming something that many had already worked out.

Seen below is a clear image of the de-ignited saber, as well as a paragraph of description to go along with it. This includes the fact that Rey used her old quarterstaff as the basis of the saber, something fans had already assumed due to the similarity between the two weapons.

The description also points out that there’s a rotating gear on the saber’s hilt instead of the typical ignition switch. When in use, the saber is yellow, which this passage reminds us is unique for a lightsaber in the movies but a color that has previously been featured as belonging to the Jedi Temple guards in the Star Wars animated series.

Unfortunately, this description doesn’t offer any further info on a couple of major questions that fans have about Rey’s lightsaber. For instance, where did she get the kyber crystal from to make it with? Likewise, when she’s about to ignite it, the blade emitter briefly flashes green then blue before the yellow blade appears. Does this mean the saber can cycle through all three colors?

It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out the answers to these mysteries. Who knows if further screen adventures for Daisy Ridley as Rey will actually come to fruition, but there’s bound to be a Star Wars comic or novel that releases at some point and reveals all.