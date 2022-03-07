Star Wars Celebration is back on after pandemic postponement

Some good news for Star Wars fans today, as the postponed 2020 Star Wars Celebration is back on, with new dates, in May of this year.

The Star Wars Celebration Twitter account confirmed the news and said a limited amount of tickets for the event, to be held in Anaheim, California, will go on sale on March 15 at 9 A.M. PT. Previously-bought tickets will also be honored.

“Star Wars Celebration fans, get ready. A limited quantity of tickets is going back on sale, March 15th at 9 a.m. PT. Star Wars Celebration is taking place on May 26th-29th bringing you major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars!” the official Star Wars Celebration website said.

Celebration organizers also outlined the health safety guidelines in place for the event.

“Star Wars Celebration 2022 will require proof of full vaccination for age 5+ from an FDA- or WHO-approved or authorized vaccine. For attendees under age 5, we will require proof of a negative test with a timestamp showing it was performed no more than one day before admission (antigen) or two days before admission (PCR),” organizers said. “Every attendee will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times while attending the show. We’ve taken proactive steps and implemented guidelines based on public health guidance to help support a safe and comfortable experience. Our team is constantly reviewing the Star Wars Celebration requirements.”

Along with the new date comes a slew of event-specific merchandise like hats and shirts, including one shirt celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Tickets range in price from $35 (for kids) to $75 (for adults) for one day, and $195 (for adults) and $70 (for kids) for all four days. There’s also a $900 Jedi Master ticket, with details mysteriously “coming soon.”