Star Wars Celebration rumored to reveal not just one new movie, but three

Here we go again: there is now speculation that a new Star Wars trilogy will be announced in the upcoming Star Wars celebration.

The speculation began on the Hot Mic Podcast when Jeff Sneider shared a rumor that Lucasfilm plans to announce three new films in the upcoming Star Wars event in London this April. The final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy was released back in 2019 and was met with mixed results from fans, so it would be interesting to see Lucasfilm this confident that its new batch of films will live up to the same standard that current Star Wars projects received.

“I am told that three movies, three movies will be announced at Star Wars Celebration….”

It was also speculated that the first of the new Star Wars movies has a hard deadline if it wants to keep the current Lucasfilm president, Kathleen Kennedy in her position. Sneider revealed that if a new Star Wars film doesn’t come out around December 2025, she will leave the role.

“[The Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy movie] is a big movie, not just for Star Wars, but for Kathleen Kennedy herself. So, I’m told that Kathleen Kennedy’s whole job depends on having a movie in theaters on Christmas Day 2025. If there’s no movie on Christmas Day 2025, there’s no job.”

Sneider went on to talk about how he felt that the theatrical side of the Star Wars franchise was mismanaged and that all of this was revealed during the Victoria Alonso exit from Marvel Studios, hence why there were barely any reports on the latest Star Wars news. He also speculated that the reason why we’ve barely heard anything about this secret Star Wars project is due to how bad the first draft of these new films was.

It was reported previously that a new writer was hired for the future Star Wars films after Damon Lindelof left the project. Fortunately, Ms. Marvel’s director, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still on board.

According to the former writer, he and Justin Britt-Gibson exited the project because executives wanted and needed to ensure that the next batch of Star Wars film was “great” and that working on the project was very difficult thanks to their extremely high expectations, especially considering how well Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and Andor have turned out.

It was confirmed recently that the upcoming Star Wars celebration will reveal not only the name of the upcoming project but also the premise. However, it’s currently unknown if these new films will be part of the Skywalker Saga or if they will branch out to other Star Wars characters.

The last Star Wars trilogy that came out was the sequel trilogy that took place 30 years after the main trilogy. The films focused on a new team of characters, as well as the fall of the New Republic, and a few cameos from the old guard.

If these rumors are true, fans will have to tune in to this year’s Star Wars Celebration that’s happening from April 7 to 10 at ExCeL London, to learn more about the upcoming films.