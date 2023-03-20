A major player at Marvel Studios is exiting the company after over a decade of service

A pivotal Marvel studio executive who oversaw the visual effects of early Marvel movies like Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Iron Man 2 is leaving the studio. Victoria Alonso rose to the position of president of physical, post-production, VFX, and animation after joining the company in 2006 as executive vice president of visual effects and post-production.

Visual effects have been a hot issue over at Marvel Studios lately, especially with the relative disappointment in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and its effects, which were widely dissected in news reports about shortcuts and burnout. Quantumania, despite having the largest franchise opening ever at $105 million, didn’t quite match the totals of the previous films.

The TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also caught some flak for its visual effects. Alonso left the company suddenly, but she’ll still be credited for upcoming movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and the shows Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Ironheart, Echo, and Secret Invasion, per Variety.

Alonso is a well-known commodity in Hollywood; she was a producer on the film Argentina, 1985, which was nominated for an Academy award. It also won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film. She grew up in La Plata, Argentina, and has a memoir coming out called Possibility is your Superpower.

“You don’t need a cape, you don’t need a hammer, you don’t need a shield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for yourself, for society, and for those who you love. If you use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that will bring change to us. To not use your voice is silence, and silence is poison,” she wrote in the book, which will be published on May 2.