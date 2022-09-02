Marvel fans ridicule the plunge in visual effects during recent ‘She-Hulk’ episode

Sharp-eyed Marvel fans are calling out the recent She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode for presenting some of the worst visual effects in Marvel history.

While no one can reasonably suggest the visual effects in the show are great, the first two episodes in the Disney Plus series were passable, to say the least. Great care was obviously given to counteract the backlog of criticism the show received leading up to its premiere. Apparently, that all went out the window in episode three.

Jennifer Walters’ She-Hulk might as well have been a walking video game character as far as Marvel fans were concerned, and fans didn’t waste any time calling that out on Twitter.

I’ve got to say… some of the CGI for She-Hulk is so bad it literally looks like a video game. — Camryn (@camrynlovings33) September 2, 2022

It’s hard to cut the show slack given Disney’s astronomical budget and what they’ve pulled off in the past, and even more so compared to what we’re seeing from big-budget shows like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The CGI In she-hulk is unbelievably bad in this episode lmfao — Colby Bickel (@ColbyBickel) September 1, 2022

Perhaps the episode’s biggest downfall was how poorly the visual effects captured Tatiana Maslany’s acting. Moments that otherwise would have been funny or enjoyable became cringeworthy and hard to watch. It’s a pity, too, given how refreshing it is to have a skilled actor like Maslany carry the show but then get sidelined by poor visual effects that reduce her acting to merely adequate.

Still loving She-Hulk but her cgi in the latest episode was pretty bad. Her walking seemed unnatural and her suit didn’t look right.



Also, hoping we see a better version of the Wrecking Crew at some point. — Matt Kaufenberg (@mattkaufenberg) September 2, 2022

Criticism of the visual effects are not the only qualms Marvel fans have with the show’s third episode. Some backlash arose from She-Hulk’s in-office twerking with Megan Thee Stallion, whose cameo was pleasant and entertaining.

Overall this third installment fell flat in comparison to its two previous episodes. And if this episode is any indication of what to expect going forward, we’re in for a ping-pong match of passable-to-dreadful visual effects from one episode to the next. Great.