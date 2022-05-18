At long last, Marvel Studios finally released the first full-length trailer for the rebranded She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the footage has generally gone down a storm among fans of the long-running cinematic universe.

However, it’s never a good look when two of the hottest trending topics in the aftermath of the promo are Shrek and The Mummy Returns; one of which features a green computer-generated creation that was deemed visually acceptable two decades ago, while the other is famed for featuring one of the worst visual effects in modern cinematic history, when Dwayne Johnson’s Scorpion King is turned into a poorly-rendered video game cutscene for the climactic showdown.

By and large, the reception to Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters has been wildly enthusiastic, but as you can see below, the lawyer’s superpowered alter-ego has yet to win over the doubters.

she-hulk cgi lookin like pic.twitter.com/ECdZmYKJg4 — Sage Hyden / Just Write (@sagehyden) May 17, 2022

“Maybe the CGI isn’t finished yet,” said the Marvel fan after watching almost 30 movies and 5 entire shows with the most barely passable CGI you’ve ever seen, funded by a multi-billion dollar company. pic.twitter.com/AImRJAKzyz — jacob. (@jtimsuggs) May 17, 2022

It's hard for me to give She-Hulk any slack for the CGI when these MCU shows have movie budget. She-Hulk is 10 episodes with $10-15mill to spend per episode. That's enough of a budget to make a green lady look legit. — Evan Von Doom 💀 (@EvanReadsComics) May 17, 2022

NOBODY SPEAK TO ME ABOUT THE CGI — liz (@shuIkie) May 17, 2022

she-hulk seeing people say her cgi looks like a live action background character from shrek pic.twitter.com/g3tb5NFxBf — wiLL (@willfulchaos) May 18, 2022

Why watch She-Hulk when you can watch Shrek the musical — beep ♡ (@kristanovva) May 17, 2022

do you think disney intentionally released the she-hulk trailer on the anniversary of shrek’s release https://t.co/XOQZn7M9S3 — belle (@cgichipmunk) May 18, 2022

People are comparing She-Hulk with Fiona from Shrek, thanks to the CGI from the newly released teaser pic.twitter.com/TzpfakNaUY — Average Dogengers Enjoyer (@RaihanH98) May 18, 2022

With three months still to go until She-Hulk premieres on Disney Plus, there’s plenty of time for the title hero to be fine-tuned in post-production, and this would hardly mark the first time a high-profile trailer was rolled out with unfinished CGI. Marvel is generally impeccable when it comes to digital characters with the odd exception (not to name any Black Panther showdown in particular), so we’re inclined to give the all-conquering franchise the benefit of the doubt.

Of course, the online community loves few things more than a good nitpick, but underwhelming aesthetics is never a good look for a big budget episodic exclusive hailing from the biggest and most popular property in the business.