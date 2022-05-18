‘She-Hulk’ CGI being incinerated by ‘Shrek’ and ‘The Mummy Returns’ comparisons
At long last, Marvel Studios finally released the first full-length trailer for the rebranded She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the footage has generally gone down a storm among fans of the long-running cinematic universe.
However, it’s never a good look when two of the hottest trending topics in the aftermath of the promo are Shrek and The Mummy Returns; one of which features a green computer-generated creation that was deemed visually acceptable two decades ago, while the other is famed for featuring one of the worst visual effects in modern cinematic history, when Dwayne Johnson’s Scorpion King is turned into a poorly-rendered video game cutscene for the climactic showdown.
By and large, the reception to Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters has been wildly enthusiastic, but as you can see below, the lawyer’s superpowered alter-ego has yet to win over the doubters.
With three months still to go until She-Hulk premieres on Disney Plus, there’s plenty of time for the title hero to be fine-tuned in post-production, and this would hardly mark the first time a high-profile trailer was rolled out with unfinished CGI. Marvel is generally impeccable when it comes to digital characters with the odd exception (not to name any Black Panther showdown in particular), so we’re inclined to give the all-conquering franchise the benefit of the doubt.
Of course, the online community loves few things more than a good nitpick, but underwhelming aesthetics is never a good look for a big budget episodic exclusive hailing from the biggest and most popular property in the business.