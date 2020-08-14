Star Wars Comic Reveals Darth Vader Almost Got His Son Luke Killed

The revelation in the second Star Wars movie that Luke was Vader’s son even shocked the cast and crew since there were only a handful of people, including Mark Hamill, who knew about it.

It’s also probably one of the best twists in the history of cinema, something that almost no one saw coming. But even in the context of the fictional universe, the fact that the hero of the Rebel Alliance is the son of the main antagonist and one of the henchmen of the evil Emperor puts Luke in a difficult situation. In fact, the former Chosen One probably forgot that the revelation could threaten the life of his son. After all, Darth Vader has brought misery to millions of people across the galaxy, many of whom have every reason to seek vengeance.

This week’s issue of Marvel’s ongoing Star Wars comic series finally addressed this matter. The story, which follows Luke after the events of The Empire Strikes Back, brought the Jedi Padawan to someone named Verla. When the young Skywalker returned to Cloud City to find his father’s old lightsaber, he saw visions of a mysterious woman. The path to uncovering the mystery eventually led him to Verla, a survivor of the Jedi Purge.

She uses the Force to probe Luke’s memories, a technique usually associated with dark side practitioners. This is how she learns Luke’s greatest secret and she immediately decides that the son of Darth Vader has to die for the threat he poses to the galaxy.

New Star Wars Comic Shows The Moment Luke Skywalker Learns About Order 66 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, in a sense, Vader has inadvertently put his son’s life in danger. Of course, there aren’t a whole lot of people who know this secret, and it’s not like Luke is going to bump into Force-sensitive individuals frequently. Besides, this can easily be another ploy on the Emperor’s part to turn Luke to the dark side of the Force.

At any rate, Skywalker now has to escape Verla and reunite with the gang so they can go after Jabba the Hutt and free Han. To know how he’ll manage this feat, though, we’ll have to wait for the sixth issue of the new Star Wars comic series to arrive on September 9th.