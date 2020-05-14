Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Pay Tribute To George Lucas On His 76th Birthday

Today marks the 76th birthday of George Lucas, the creator behind some of the most imaginative fictional stories in the history of cinema, like the Indiana Jones franchise or the American Graffiti duology. Oh, and Star Wars.

“Every generation has a legend. Every journey has a first step. Every saga has a beginning,” read the tagline for Episode I – The Phantom Menace. In a sense, that galaxy far, far away and all its manifestations began when an aspiring American filmmaker dared to imagine a story beyond what everyone could possibly comprehend at the time. Lucas’ efforts to bring the world of Star Wars to life didn’t just rejuvenate the speculative fiction spectrum, but also helped push the boundaries of technical possibilities in cinema and pave the way for the rise of blockbuster movies.

Now, the foothold of Star Wars extends to every aspect of our culture and daily life, and the epic tales found therein have embedded themselves into our identity. The fall of the Galactic Empire by a band of Rebel renegades, the redemption of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker’s full-circle hero’s journey, and ultimately, one of the greatest stories ever told all started out in the brain of a Californian teenager who loved nothing more than making films.

As you’d expect, fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the legendary storyteller’s 76th birthday by paying tribute to his work over the decades.

Of course, it’s true that the fans and George Lucas haven’t always gotten along well, but he’s always had their respect as the man who started it all. The man without whom there wouldn’t be any Star Wars today. In fact, since people are going back to the Prequels and finding new ways to appreciate them, reinforced by their hatred of Disney’s Sequel Trilogy, Lucas is now more popular than ever.

So, on behalf of every Star Wars fan out there: Happy birthday, George Lucas!

