Last December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the divisive final entry in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, and it also marked the final entry in the 9-film Skywalker Saga that began way back in 1977. Though it may have left many feeling underwhelmed or disappointed by its overall arc, it nevertheless succeeded at closing decades’ worth of story threads while presenting fans with an open-ended reminder that there are still plenty of stories left to be told within the franchise’s massive universe.

More disappointing for some, however, was that the Blu-ray and DVD release of the film lacked commentary from director J.J. Abrams and contained no deleted scenes, something that clearly resulted from copious amounts of script rewrites and reshoots that plagued the production from the very beginning.

But that’s not to say that the film didn’t include plenty of cut content, though, as there were a lot of scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. Daisy Ridley, who played Rey throughout the Sequel Trilogy, spoke up during a recent interview to say that, although she stands by the editors in their decisions for the final cut of the existing film, she believes it would be pretty cool to see a special edition of the movie that included some of the content that was left out.

I think it’d be very interesting because there was also stuff we did that wasn’t in it. So it would be interesting to see. I think it’s always amazing to see how an editor — and [co-editor Maryann Brandon] is amazing — how she goes from making big or subtle changes and making it a better thing. So I think it would be interesting to see it, but I don’t believe it would be a better film because, you know, they chose the best stuff.

Whether we’ll ever actually see a special edition version of any of the Sequel Trilogy entries is unknown. However, it’s not unreasonable to assume it would be many years down the line and potentially saved for a big marketing push for another future film in the franchise, much like the way George Lucas updated the original three films in the lead up to the Prequel Trilogy.

In any case, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on Disney Plus alongside all of the other films in the Skywalker Saga, so now’s a perfect time to dive in and watch the series in its entirety.