Is it possible that in an alternate universe Star Wars is just as meteorically successful, but with a woman taking on the lead role of Luke Skywalker? We sure hope so, especially after seeing this fan art of Mark Hamill’s Luke as a lady.

What makes this even better is the fact that Hamill actually reacted to it. He did so with his trademark sense of humor, captioning the post with a pun that changes the lyrics of the song from the musical Guys and Dolls, and then asking fans to caption it, too. It’s also impossible to ignore the hashtag he used: #I_FeelPretty. Hamill is a national treasure, no doubt.

“I’ll start with a little tune from Guys and Dolls: Luke be a lady tonight-Luke be a lady tonight-Luke, if you’ve ever been a lady to begin with… Luke be a lady tonight!

Can we all just agree that the actor looks gorgeous as the female version of the Skywalker child? After the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we technically did get a female Luke in the form of Rey, who not only mirrors young Luke’s abilities and potential, but also takes on the Skywalker name.

Unfortunately though, fan art aside, it looks like we’ve seen the last of Hamill’s appearances in the franchise. Unless we get some form of an extended cut. With all the *insert director’s name* cuts that are already scheduled for release, that wouldn’t surprise us in the slightest.

Maybe some of those loose threads could be tied up through a re-release though, like Kylo Ren’s incomplete and choppy narrative arc. And we sure wouldn’t mind seeing “Broom Boy” get some closure, after being a no-show in the last film.

There are, however, whispers of another stirring in the force. Rian Johnson might be taking the reins in the future with his own Star Wars trilogy that will reportedly take place years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and feature the force-sensitive broom wielder. Tell us, though, would you be excited to see the outcome of The Last Jedi director taking a stab at another story in that galaxy far, far away? Sound off down below.