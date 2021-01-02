Here’s How Keanu Reeves Could Look As Darth Revan In Future Star Wars Movie

Now that Disney has shown an interest in revisiting the Star Wars Expanded Universe, rebranded as Legends in 2012, a lot of folks are fan-casting iconic characters from the age of the Old Republic, and John Wick star Keanu Reeves seems to be a favorite for the role of Darth Revan.

While at first reluctant to even acknowledge the likes of Revan, Malgus, and Vitiate, the House of Mouse finally paid homage to the Legends universe by incorporating the likeness of these legendary Sith figures in The Rise of Skywalker. And now, with Star Wars: The High Republic beginning a narrative set before the events of the Skywalker Saga, it wouldn’t come as a shock if Lucasfilm decided to properly resurrect them in future projects.

Ever since the Knights of the Old Republic video game series by Bioware, Darth Revan has been a fan-favorite character in the fandom. The powerful dark-side warrior was not only a vicious foe but a charismatic and manipulative leader, so much so that he even baffled lords of the Sith. He also played a key role in several galaxy-wide conflicts and disasters, namely the Mandalorian Wars, the Jedi Civil War, and the Great Galactic War. Suffice to say, the actor who’d play him in live-action should be every bit as charismatic as he is menacing.

Now, an Instagram artist has imagined what the Matrix star Keanu Reeves would look like as the Prodigal Knight in a new fan art, which you can see below.

I know what you’re thinking; while Keanu Reeves is a talented actor, not to mention certifiably charismatic, and an internet sensation on top of it all, he’s not really cut out for the role of such a villainous character. Or so we surmise. Who knows, maybe he could actually shine as a live-action Darth Revan? I mean, he certainly looks the part, especially when you compare his facial features to that of the game’s design.

Tell us, though, would you like to see the Canadian star play a part in the future of Star Wars in live-action? Sound off below.