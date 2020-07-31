Watch: Star Wars Fan Points Out The Saga’s Titles Are Mixed Up, Blows Everyone’s Mind

A Star Wars fan on TikTok has successfully blown every fan’s mind with the realization that all nine movies in the Skywalker saga should swap titles with each other. George Lucas deliberately mirrored the titles of the Original Trilogy and the prequels, Return of the Jedi and Revenge of the Sith, for example, while the sequel films’ titles all feature terms that come from the series’ lore, like “Force,” “Jedi” or “Skywalker.” The result is that all of the names can be swapped around and still be totally accurate.

Check out the hilarious video below, via ScreenRant’s Rob Keyes on Twitter:

If Star Wars movies had the correct titles pic.twitter.com/XZCMww7LKV — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 31, 2020

The fan, who goes by the username @fake.disney.facts, makes a surprisingly good argument that leaves all of us wondering why we’ve never seen this for ourselves before. The idea that The Phantom Menace and The Rise of Skywalker could swap their titles and it’d still fit is actually really neat, seeing as they’re the first and final installments in the Skywalker Saga. Lucas himself would probably appreciate that, too, given his love of Star Wars being like poetry. Seriously, Lucasfilm, do as the guy says and give him a job.

As for what’s next for Star Wars at the movies, well, the studio is on a break from new theatrical ventures as they focus on expanding the TV side of the SW universe on Disney Plus. Recently, the date of the next film coming out was pushed back to 2023, which is followed by two more in 2025 and 2027. Filmmakers attached to these movies are Kevin Feige, Taika Waititi and J.D. Dillard. It’s believed they’ll be a trio of standalone features, though Rian Johnson may also still be working on his trilogy.

While we wait, we really need top-draw content like this to keep us going. So thank you, anonymous Star Wars fan, you’re doing good work.