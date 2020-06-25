New Star Wars Theory Reveals The Real Reason For The Jedi’s Downfall

The more popular a series is, the more widespread and varied are interpretations of the unspoken aspects of it. As one of the most popular franchises in history, Star Wars is rife with countless pieces of such conjecture, and a new fan theory has offered an alternative interpretation of what caused the Jedi’s downfall.

You can read the whole thing by Reddit user TheMediocreCritic here, but it boils down to the Jedi Masters having lost their connection to the Force some time prior to the events of The Phantom Menace, explaining why they were unable to sense a Sith Lord moving freely among them, why Anakin was so difficult to properly train, and how they were so easily wiped out with Order 66. They’re still able to access powers that the Force affords them, such as telekinesis and heightened agility and reflexes, but are no longer in tune with its will and guidance.

The theorist highlights specific moments such as Yoda dueling Count Dooku or Mace Windu defeating Palpatine, and states them to be not specifically Jedi victories, but their merely being used to ensure Anakin’s survival and bring about his destiny to turn to the Dark Side and ultimately bring about balance to the Force.

It’s an interesting theory, but I’m not inclined to agree with it. It places events outwith the Jedi’s ability to control, meaning things would have played out the same regardless of their actions, and so ultimately absolves them of responsibility for the catastrophic defeat caused by their apparent lack of foresight.

Personally, I think it’s far more probable that the Jedi were the cause of their own downfall, having gone from a once highly respected order of warrior monks in tune with the spiritual power holding all life in the universe together, to a secretive cabal lording it over everyone else from their ivory tower temple, reduced to little more than introspective naval-gazers so concerned with holding on to their outmoded ideals than the events of the galaxy around them that they’re blinded to the growing danger festering at the heart of everything they stand for.