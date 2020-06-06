New Star Wars Theory Says Snoke Is Really Mace Windu

Of all the enigmas and plot holes that plague the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, the identity of Supreme Leader Snoke is still a topic of debate, with many even speculating that he’s a clone of a familiar character.

Since making his debut in The Force Awakens, fans have wondered about the backstory of Snoke and his ultimate goal. Even though The Last Jedi made all those theories redundant by suddenly killing the character off, it’s still unclear who or what the former Supreme Leader of the First Order really was. Of course, The Rise of Skywalker pretty much confirmed that Snoke was a clone created by the Sith Cultists on Exegol as a frontman for Palpatine’s Contingency plan, but we still don’t know who he was based on, let alone how his ability to utilize the living Force trumped that of Rey and Kylo Ren’s, two prodigies of the Force.

Some fans believe that Snoke is a clone of Palpatine’s former master, Darth Plagueis, whom he apparently killed, as is the tradition among the Sith. Others have proposed that Darth Sidious resurrected Grand Moff Tarkin, who proved to be a loyal and reliable leader in the war against the Rebellion. But according to a new fan theory on Reddit, Snoke is actually Jedi Master Windu looking to exact revenge on the Supreme Chancellor.

I know this it’s a little bit out there but bear with us as we make this argument. For one thing, we know what happens to people’s figure when they get electrocuted. When Palpatine unleashed his unlimited power on Windu, the injuries caused by Force lightning could explain how he turned to Snoke. As for the fall, we know that Jedi can land on their feet despite a long fall, so is it that hard to assume that he survived the landing?

Then again, the fact that the last Star Wars movie made it clear that Snoke was genetically cloned and modified makes it highly unlikely that he was a disfigured Mace Windu. It’s still an interesting thought, though, to know that the Jedi Master did survive the events of Revenge of the Sith and plotted to take Palpatine down from the inside.

But tell us, what do you think about this new theory? Is it possible that Samuel L. Jackson’s character survived? As usual, let us know your opinion in the comments section below.