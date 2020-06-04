New Star Wars Poll Reveals That Fans Think Snoke Is Palpatine’s Clone

Of all the controversial narrative decisions that Rian Johnson made in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, killing Snoke off was perhaps the boldest move, not only pushing the idea of subverting expectations but also making it difficult for anyone to come up with a viable adversary in the followup. After all, up to that point, we saw Snoke as the main threat and the one pulling the strings while Kylo Ren merely served as the emo kid who’d rebelled against his parents. And even though the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa was ready to take the big leap and become an irredeemable antagonist, Lucasfilm and J.J. Abrams decided to take the safe path and reintroduce Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker.

As for who Snoke really was, the last movie in the Skywalker Saga briefly touched on the subject when Kylo arrived on Exegol to confront the resurrected Darth Sidious. In one of the sequence’s tracking shots, we can see a green vat filled with clones of the late Supreme Leader. And if that doesn’t give it way, Palpatine saying “I made Snoke” as a smug remark to his apprentice makes it perfectly clear that the enigmatic and towering villain we saw in the first two movies was merely a pawn in another one of Emperor’s masterminded plans to dominate the galaxy. So, if Snoke’s really a clone, whose clone is he?

Well, Inverse decided to settle this by asking 1,200 Star Wars fans about their idea as to who Snoke really is. It appears that the majority believe he’s a clone of Palpatine himself, while the runner-up group thinks that he’s a clone of a random Dark Side practitioner. The third spot belongs to Darth Plagueis, Palpatine’s old mentor, while the rest tend to think that Snoke is actually a clone of Grand Moff Tarkin, given their facial similarities.

It’s easy to dismiss the Moff since we know that Snoke was a powerful Force-sensitive individual. Him being an incarnation of Plagueis, meanwhile, actually makes a lot of sense, but given Palpatine’s inclination to clone himself, the first choice is a safe bet.

Tell us, though, who do you think the Sith Cultists on Exegol based Snoke on? As usual, sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below.