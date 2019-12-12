Star Wars Fans Freaking Out As Adam Driver Forgets Title Of The Last Jedi

During a recent interview as part of the press tour for the last movie in the Skywalker saga, Adam Driver forgot the title of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the clip of it has now gone viral.

Of course, The Last Jedi remains quite divisive to this day. The sequel to The Force Awakens that split the fandom in two has come up many times over the past few years with critics and fans alike and even several cast members have occasionally weighed in on the controversy surrounding the movie. But now, after John Boyega recently expressed his disagreement with many of Rian Johnson’s decisions for the film, it’s time for the Supreme Leader of the First Order to disregard The Last Jedi in his own twisted way.

Driver, who’s set to reprise his role as Kylo Ren in The Rise of Skywalker, recently appeared in an interview to promote the pic but couldn’t recall the title of Episode VIII. The clip is actually pretty funny, too, and fans who didn’t like The Last Jedi will certainly get a kick out of this one.

IM SORRY BUT THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING IVE EVER SEEN I CANT STOP WHEEZING pic.twitter.com/8x8oDa83Bm — cece {SEMI IA 🔜TROS} (@musicalgroot) December 10, 2019

Even kylo REN tried to force block that out of his mind lol — day_dreamer_86 (@daydreamer863) December 10, 2019

I wish I had Adam’s ability to forget that movie lol — The Action Brick (@TheActionBrick) December 10, 2019

Happens to all of us pic.twitter.com/J6ZGPKs1oB — Jay N #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@JayN11837225) December 10, 2019

He forgot The Last Jedi awkwardly avoiding it. — 🦋✨ Erica Stones ✨💖 (@EricaStones1) December 10, 2019

Honestly, with the amount of promos he's doing for all his movies, the awards, etc…I'm surprised the poor boy remembers his own name. I don't think he's gotten a decent night's sleep since…well…who knows. — Stargazer1116 (@Stargazer11161) December 10, 2019

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In spite of its shortcomings, Rian Johnson took many bold risks with The Last Jedi and while the director somehow appreciates the negative backlash, it would seem that the stain will plague the franchise for some time. Maybe it’s just the fact that a ‘meta approach’, as J.J. Abrams puts it, which stems from a philosophical standpoint, doesn’t work too well for Star Wars and many fans don’t want to be told that what they value doesn’t matter at the end of the day.

But heedful of what came before, Abrams promises to bring the story to its definitive end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is set to release in theaters on December 20th.