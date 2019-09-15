New Star Wars Theory Says Mace Windu Is Still Alive

Emperor Palpatine’s return in The Rise of Skywalker is making us question the things we thought we knew about the Star Wars saga. Like was the villain ever actually dead in the first place? One fresh fan theory is now suggesting that we might have misunderstood the fate of another supposedly deceased character, though, as it asks did Mace Windu really die in Revenge of the Sith?

This shocking notion comes from Reddit user u/Shahkabra. You’re probably thinking, how could Mace have made it out of that movie alive after having his arm chopped off, being struck by Force lightning and being thrown out of a high window? Well, looking at other examples of these in the franchise, this fan’s decided that none of those injuries should actually be fatal to Jedi knights.

First of all, it’s true that many SW characters have survived losing a limb, often getting cybernetic replacements. Secondly, other instances of the Emperor’s lightning imply that it’s not fatal and is just good for shocking and discombobulating enemies. Lastly, as surprising as this may be, it’s never been specifically shown that a fall alone has managed to kill a Jedi or Force user. Especially if Palpatine is ultimately revealed to have survived his apparent death.

If this is the case, then it doesn’t seem out of the question for Windu to return in some upcoming Star Wars installment – probably in one of those Disney Plus series. After all, a few months ago, Samuel L. Jackson even said that he’d like to play Mace at least one more time. With the actor willing and there now being a possible explanation for his survival, Lucasfilm would be crazy not to get in touch with Jackson soon.