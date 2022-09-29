Few Jedi were strong or fortunate enough to survive Order 66, which compelled all Clone troopers to open fire on their Jedi commanders and hunt them down wherever they are found. Now, having seen different iterations of the tragic incident over the past couple of years, the Star Wars fandom is debating if Luke Skywalker in his prime would’ve been able to survive the onslaught.

As the son of Anakin Skywalker, the Last Jedi was a force to be reckoned with, whether in Disney’s recognized canon or the Expanded Universe, now known as Legends. As far as the former is concerned, peak Luke would be able to take on dozens of Clone troopers at the same time without breaking a sweat. In Legends, Luke pulled down entire Star Destroyers and fought unimaginable adversaries across the galaxy far, far away.

But for the sake of keeping things straightforward, fans are putting Return of the Jedi Luke up against the Clones. The answers might surprise you.

Most fans seem to favor the Clones and deem Luke a goner. There’s a limit to everyone’s badassery, even if you happen to be the main character.

Then again, from what we saw in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, Luke is no trifling foe. Need we remind you of the hallway scene when he carved through a dozen Dark Troopers like he was taking a walk in the park?

It’s definitely an interesting question, but as much as we want to nerd out over the details, the circumstances of this fight are ultimately what determines if Luke would be able to fight his way out of Order 66 with a full hide.