Star Wars Fans Are Already Blaming Kathleen Kennedy For Rogue Squadron Delay

Whenever something goes wrong in the world of Star Wars, you can bet that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will be the first name in the firing line of the fanbase. The executive’s handling of the franchise during the Disney era has come in for intense scrutiny and massive backlash, and some folks are now blaming her for the latest setback to hit a galaxy far, far away.

Having been announced for a December 2023 release date, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was delayed indefinitely yesterday, adding further weight to the rumors that began circulating a few days ago claiming a mystery Star Wars movie was set to leapfrog it in the queue and head into production next year.

As you can see from the reactions below, yet more misfortune befalling the beloved sci-fi series has seen Kennedy’s stewardship of Star Wars called into question yet again.

are you kidding me? What do you expect them to say? They literally work for Disney /under Kathleen Kennedy, you don't shit on a project in-house and then think you'll walk away clean. ffs, you and I, and everyone else for that matter are not privy to their internal thoughts. — Excaljbur 🗯️ (@SunRa_303) November 9, 2021

Just give Kathleen Kennedy the boot and replace her with Jon Favreau,who would right the wrongs that both J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson made on the sequels trilogy,as well as reunite both Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill for one last STAR WARS film(to give them proper closure). https://t.co/fYO08dcp95 — Steven Millan (@stevenmillan) November 9, 2021

Kathleen Kennedy ruining this franchise. SMH. — Thufir Hawat Parasol Handler (@clkerst) November 9, 2021

All the krypto-misogynists concocting tinfoil stories about Kathleen Kennedy, Rian Johnson, and Patty Jenkins… the truth is, they're announcing things before they're ready because they have to keep investors hooked. They have to show work.



It's not about you, the fans. At all. — Engh. (@TeeVeeBen) November 9, 2021

Well fuck, that was the one I was most looking forward to the most. When does Kathleen Kennedy get fired exactly? https://t.co/Y8jSifoXhx — Phil Bush (@mooof23) November 9, 2021

I am generally a Kathleen Kennedy fan, but it's becoming really hard to defend this. It's nearly every single movie has had this issue to some degree, excessive. — OrangeGrove55 (@OrangeGrove55) November 9, 2021

#RogueSquadron i didnt want it and im still pissed its dekayed…? just need to fire kathleen kennedy already. shes a better producer anyway — Matthew (@WrMatthew) November 9, 2021

Lmaooo man FUCK a Kathleen Kennedy 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SFEiWzpWqp — Rikan || Twitch Affiliate || (@Rikan_5) November 9, 2021

why would Kathleen Kennedy do this to us — hayleyspice (@hayleyglyphs) November 9, 2021

I’m betting it’s dead, and they’re just going to wait for Jenkins to quit. I expect the Kathleen Kennedy babies will meet a similar fate



Shes great on the business side, there’s a reason she teamed up with Frank Marshall. He was the creative and she kept the ship afloat. — Bickle bork (@BickleKun) November 8, 2021

I am a Kathleen Kennedy defender. Her resume as a producer is incredible. She was hand-picked by George Lucas. She's responsible for a STAR WARS movie I love, a couple more I really like, and some fun TV shows. But Jiminy Christmas, get your house in order. — MarvelAnon (@ViewerAnon) November 8, 2021

Kathleen Kennedy is pretty obviously a problem for Lucasfilm. Every single director she initially hires gets fired or sidelined like with Gareth Edwards. — Christian de W.I.T.C.H. (@chrisarcobaleno) November 8, 2021

There are admittedly an alarming number of feature films to have been subjected to delays, setbacks, behind the scenes reshufflings and firings on Kennedy’s watch, but that doesn’t mean she’s the culprit behind Rogue Squadron‘s indefinite hiatus. Then again, she can’t seem to do anything right in the eyes of many Star Wars supporters, so it was inevitable that the ire would instantly be focused in her direction.