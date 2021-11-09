Star Wars Fans Are Already Blaming Kathleen Kennedy For Rogue Squadron Delay
Whenever something goes wrong in the world of Star Wars, you can bet that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will be the first name in the firing line of the fanbase. The executive’s handling of the franchise during the Disney era has come in for intense scrutiny and massive backlash, and some folks are now blaming her for the latest setback to hit a galaxy far, far away.
Having been announced for a December 2023 release date, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was delayed indefinitely yesterday, adding further weight to the rumors that began circulating a few days ago claiming a mystery Star Wars movie was set to leapfrog it in the queue and head into production next year.
As you can see from the reactions below, yet more misfortune befalling the beloved sci-fi series has seen Kennedy’s stewardship of Star Wars called into question yet again.
There are admittedly an alarming number of feature films to have been subjected to delays, setbacks, behind the scenes reshufflings and firings on Kennedy’s watch, but that doesn’t mean she’s the culprit behind Rogue Squadron‘s indefinite hiatus. Then again, she can’t seem to do anything right in the eyes of many Star Wars supporters, so it was inevitable that the ire would instantly be focused in her direction.