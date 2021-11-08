Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Reportedly Delayed

It’s going to take a little longer to see the next live-action Star Wars film than previously expected. Since the 2019 release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney and Lucasfilm have shifted the focus to creating TV content for Disney+. The next feature film on the docket was supposed to be Star Wars: Rogue Squadron directed by Patty Jenkins of Wonder Woman fame.

However, it could be a while before that film comes to fruition. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was supposed to start pre-production this year and production in 2022. That’s apparently no longer happening. Jenkins’ schedule is full of prior commitments making it impossible for her to start the project in 2022, per THR sources. There’s been no word of Disney and Lucasfilm planning to replace Jenkins, so it appears that they will wait until she’s ready to get started.

The Book Of Boba Fett Images Confirm Classic Star Wars Race's Return 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to THR, Jenkins was going to hold off on Wonder Woman 3 until the completion of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron but that could change now that production of the film is delayed. Should she start production on the DC blockbuster in 2022, that could even further delay her Star Wars project.

This makes Star Wars’ future in the film world even murkier. Taika Waititi has an untitled film on the docket but it appears that the studio is putting much of its focus on TV. It could still be another full calendar year before another Star Wars film hits the big screen.