Star Wars Fans Blast Lucasfilm’s Handling Of The Franchise

In news that many Star Wars fans definitely didn’t want to hear, reports have been making the rounds offering that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has extended her contract for another three years, continuing her divisive stint at the helm of the franchise.

The fact that it’s come just as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was hit with an indefinite delay has only angered the online community even more, given that it marks yet another project set in a galaxy far, far away to suffer from behind the scenes disagreements between the creative talent and the boardroom.

As you can see from the reactions below, plenty of folks believe that the best way for Star Wars to move forward is without Kennedy micromanaging each feature film, which has led to countless filmmakers simply upping sticks and departing Star Wars.

I love Lucasfilm but at this rate, George Lucas couldn't get a project off the ground if he tried. — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) November 16, 2021

Lucasfilm is making it impossible to even defend them these days. This is the 3rd director to have this issue with the Executives. Something is wrong at Lucasfilm and something has to change https://t.co/72jPlWFtqw — StarWarsOnly (@StarWarsOnly2) November 15, 2021

Genuiley don't know what any of the creative leaders at Lucasfilm would say if you were to ask "What do you want from Star Wars right now?" — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) November 16, 2021

I’m excited for the Disney+ stuff coming from Lucasfilm but the #StarWars directors announcments and departures…is kinda getting old after 5+ years pic.twitter.com/HZGvg4V85d — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) November 16, 2021

Two things can be true at once:



Kathleen Kennedy has overseen an ultra lucrative run for Lucasfilm that includes 4/5 films hitting $1B and the biggest TV show in the world. Every exec wants that.



Lucasfilm’s movie coordination/collaboration with filmmakers has been brutal. — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) November 16, 2021

Daily reminder that’s Lucasfilm has had major production and creative issues on every single movie since 2015 and 10 projects in total.

If you don’t see the pattern you’re just ignoring the issue https://t.co/FiSK6gaKU3 — StarWarsOnly (@StarWarsOnly2) November 15, 2021

Official Star Wars Day Poster Completely Snubs The Mandalorian 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Imagine being told in 2018 that 4 years later the big ticket Lucasfilm projects would be a post-ROTJ Boba Fett show and a post-ROTS Obi-Wan show.



If you’re excited, I’m sincerely happy for you. But all I see is a creative wasteland. Mining the past, b/c they killed the future. — Dreadful in an Astonishing Way 🦋🌘⚔️ (@postedbygaslite) November 16, 2021

I forgot these guys even existed. Lucasfilm did NOTHING with them and they get killed off in less than a minute. https://t.co/aZf01Ezkxg — DOA Momiji (@momiji_doa) November 16, 2021

This is not about what you thought of Wonder Woman 1984, this is a serious problem with Star Wars.



How many directors have run into "creative differences" and walked because of Lucasfilm management? https://t.co/3pVWkVPvo6 — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) November 15, 2021

It’s so funny people praising this kind of things and then claim to be in favor of directors visions and shit, this is really sad for Disney and Lucasfilm https://t.co/g3huQugZkd — Alex Skyknight collect figures (@SkyknightLCG) November 16, 2021

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Josh Trank, Colin Trevorrow, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, James Mangold and Stephen Daldry are just some of the names to have signed on for Star Wars movies since the Disney takeover that never saw their vision brought to the big screen for a variety of reasons, but the recurring throughline for all of them is that Kennedy was the one making the ultimate call.