Star Wars Fans Blast Lucasfilm’s Handling Of The Franchise
In news that many Star Wars fans definitely didn’t want to hear, reports have been making the rounds offering that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has extended her contract for another three years, continuing her divisive stint at the helm of the franchise.
The fact that it’s come just as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was hit with an indefinite delay has only angered the online community even more, given that it marks yet another project set in a galaxy far, far away to suffer from behind the scenes disagreements between the creative talent and the boardroom.
As you can see from the reactions below, plenty of folks believe that the best way for Star Wars to move forward is without Kennedy micromanaging each feature film, which has led to countless filmmakers simply upping sticks and departing Star Wars.
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Josh Trank, Colin Trevorrow, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, James Mangold and Stephen Daldry are just some of the names to have signed on for Star Wars movies since the Disney takeover that never saw their vision brought to the big screen for a variety of reasons, but the recurring throughline for all of them is that Kennedy was the one making the ultimate call.