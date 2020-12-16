Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Are Celebrating The Third Anniversary Of The Last Jedi

If you’re talking about the critical consensus in terms of aggregation alone, then Star Wars: The Last Jedi can comfortably be named as one of the best entries in the franchise’s history. The movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% puts it behind only The Empire Strikes Back, The Force Awakens and A New Hope, while an 84 on Metacritic is bettered by just Episode IV. However, things aren’t quite that simple.

The level of backlash generated by Rian Johnson’s divisive blockbuster was unlike anything a galaxy far, far away had ever experienced before, with some fans praising it as a daring reinvention of the mythology, while a much more vocal section blasted it for being the worst Star Wars movie ever by some distance, ruining a million childhoods in the process. Johnson was hit with a torrent of abuse on social media, something that hasn’t relented quite yet, only to find himself being thanked by many people for his contributions when The Rise of Skywalker arrived and the fanbase had something new to direct their ire towards.

Given the overwhelming amount of discussion, debate and fury generated by The Last Jedi, it’s incredible to think that it only reached the big screen three years ago. Staunch supporters have now taken to social media, though, in order to celebrate the anniversary of Episode VIII, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Of course, a lot has happened to Star Wars in the last three years, with Solo bombing at the box office and The Rise of Skywalker ending the nine-film saga on a whimper, before The Mandalorian won the more disillusioned viewers over in a huge way. The fans are still divided on The Last Jedi, though, and that isn’t set to change anytime soon.

