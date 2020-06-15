Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Are Devastated By Celebration 2020’s Cancellation

Star Wars fans received some expected but still disappointing news this afternoon: Star Wars Celebration 2020 has been cancelled. Following the axing of various other major events, such as San Diego Comic-Con, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not surprising that SWC has now followed suit. It still hurts, though, seeing as this would’ve been a big deal for fans. After all, the Celebration would’ve marked the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. 

As you’d expect, Star Wars lovers are crushed over the news, and are pouring their devastation out on social media. First of all, here’s the official announcement made earlier today, which reveals that the date of the next Celebration has already been locked in – and it won’t happen until August 2022. Yeah, that’s not exactly helping lift fans’ spirits.

Folks can’t say they’re shocked, but it’s still a bummer.

Or, as Yoda would say…

But then again, maybe Luke Skywalker sums up our feelings best.

Get ready for 2020, introverts!

Bit dramatic.

“Thanks ‘rona.”

It would’ve been a nerve-wracking experience with everything that’s going on… but 2022?!

Now there’s a thought…

SDCC will serve up an online version of their con, after all, so it would make sense for SWC to follow suit. Even if they don’t, though, some are calling for the fans to get together to make their own celebration on the weekend starting Friday, August 28th.

This is disheartening news, for sure, both that the Celebration is cancelled in the first place and that the next one won’t be until August 2022. Choosing such a far-off date is probably a smart move on Lucasfilm’s behalf, though, rather than risk moving it to later this year, for example, when things likely won’t have simmered down yet. The good news is that the 2022 Celebration can mark another Star Wars anniversary instead – 20 years since Attack of the Clones! Actually, you know what, nevermind.

