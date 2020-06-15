Star Wars Fans Are Devastated By Celebration 2020’s Cancellation

Star Wars fans received some expected but still disappointing news this afternoon: Star Wars Celebration 2020 has been cancelled. Following the axing of various other major events, such as San Diego Comic-Con, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not surprising that SWC has now followed suit. It still hurts, though, seeing as this would’ve been a big deal for fans. After all, the Celebration would’ve marked the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

As you’d expect, Star Wars lovers are crushed over the news, and are pouring their devastation out on social media. First of all, here’s the official announcement made earlier today, which reveals that the date of the next Celebration has already been locked in – and it won’t happen until August 2022. Yeah, that’s not exactly helping lift fans’ spirits.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we’re happy to announce #StarWarsCelebration will return to Anaheim in 2022. Full statement with ticket transfers/refunds info at https://t.co/o2ObVULVVF pic.twitter.com/CnRWHZhuDq — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) June 15, 2020

Folks can’t say they’re shocked, but it’s still a bummer.

Got the official email Star Wars Celebration was cancelled. Totally expected it to happen, but it's just bumming me out so much to cancel so many things I looked forward to this year. — Steph Loughran (@steph_lough) June 15, 2020

Or, as Yoda would say…

But then again, maybe Luke Skywalker sums up our feelings best.

Get ready for 2020, introverts!

Me coming to Star Wars Celebration: Anaheim in 2022 ready to party with all of my introverted friends I haven’t seen in two years. pic.twitter.com/0MgzMLbtNH — Kristen Bates (@kristenkbates) June 15, 2020

Bit dramatic.

star wars celebration 2020 was moved to 2022 and as a result i will now die — manuel (@rivasxmanny) June 15, 2020

“Thanks ‘rona.”

Star Wars Celebration cancelled, thanks 'rona, for snagging one more glimmer of happiness from the world love that for us. — Business Casexual (@Smooshkin_) June 15, 2020

It would’ve been a nerve-wracking experience with everything that’s going on… but 2022?!

Finally Star Wars celebration is cancelled, my anxiety can rest easy

But to learn it won’t happen till 2022? pic.twitter.com/3krQerQnIf — Ari 💀 (@b0neboss) June 15, 2020

Now there’s a thought…

Figured, but consider an Online version of Celebration. — Murke N'you (@Nivekian13) June 15, 2020

SDCC will serve up an online version of their con, after all, so it would make sense for SWC to follow suit. Even if they don’t, though, some are calling for the fans to get together to make their own celebration on the weekend starting Friday, August 28th.

With Star Wars celebration not happening, the Star Wars fans should take that weekend and post podcasts videos, and things like that to have their own celebration! — Jeremy (@PositiveSWfan) June 15, 2020

This is disheartening news, for sure, both that the Celebration is cancelled in the first place and that the next one won’t be until August 2022. Choosing such a far-off date is probably a smart move on Lucasfilm’s behalf, though, rather than risk moving it to later this year, for example, when things likely won’t have simmered down yet. The good news is that the 2022 Celebration can mark another Star Wars anniversary instead – 20 years since Attack of the Clones! Actually, you know what, nevermind.