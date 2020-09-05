Star Wars Fans Discover Overlooked Obi-Wan Kenobi Detail

It doesn’t matter if you prefer Alec Guinness or Ewan McGregor in the role, there’s no denying that Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most popular and iconic figures in Star Wars lore. A key character in both the Original and Prequel Trilogies, the legendary Jedi will also be getting some of the gaps in his backstory filled in when the upcoming Disney Plus limited series eventually hits our screens.

Very few franchises in history have been re-watched, analyzed and dissected as heavily or as often as Star Wars, and as a result, fans are still picking up new details over 40 years after A New Hope arrived and instantly became one of the most influential, important and iconic blockbusters ever made.

First Set Photos Confirm Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Gearing Up To Start Filming 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obi-Wan plays a pivotal role in the first two trilogies, first as the wizened old sage who puts a young Luke Skywalker on the path to greatness, and then as a mentor to the Jedi’s Chosen One, although he ultimately fails to stop Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side despite his best efforts. Now, however, Star Wars fans have realized that Obi-Wan’s final moment is a lot more poignant in the context of the first six installments of the Skywalker Saga, and you can check out the big reveal below.

Do you ever think about how the last thing Obi Wan sees is Luke and Leia, finally reunited after 19 years pic.twitter.com/bbMzFqkL83 — ☀︎ Mads ☀︎ (@lite_thespark) September 3, 2020

Of course, Obi-Wan might not have been too thrilled when he saw Anakin and Leia reunited when he separated them in order to conceal their true heritage and then they both found themselves caught in the clutches of Darth Vader anyway, but it just goes to show how well George Lucas planned out even the smallest moments in the franchise. And despite the various criticisms of his writing and directing abilities, the Star Wars creator definitely knows his way around building a mythology.