Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Takes Place Across Two Time Periods

Even though Ewan McGregor isn’t expected to don the robes to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney Plus limited series until early next year, recent rumors claimed that the hotly-anticipated show could start shooting some second unit footage as early as this month, which looks to have been confirmed by set photos that revealed construction was underway in the same exterior location that Disney and Lucasfilm had previously used for The Mandalorian.

There’s still no concrete information available about the plot though, which is hardly surprising when the crew were sent home and the project was hit with a lengthy delay after the studio ordered that the existing scripts be scrapped and started again from scratch. McGregor may have dismissed reports that Obi-Wan was in trouble, but original writer Hossein Amini was still given his marching orders and replaced by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword scribe Joby Harold.

Of course, countless legacy characters from Star Wars have been linked to an appearance, and the latest round of speculation claims that the show will take place across two distinct time periods. Apparently, Obi-Wan will split its story between the title hero in his self-imposed exile while also placing a heavy emphasis on his involvement in the Clone Wars.

While this has yet to be confirmed by Lucasfilm themselves, it seems a lot more likely that the Clone Wars element will be restricted to flashbacks only instead of a full-blown secondary timeline, especially when Star Wars has relied far too heavily on the past in recent years. Besides, flashbacks would give Obi-Wan Kenobi a connection to the larger universe and allow cameos from the likes of Anakin Skywalker and others without focusing on nostalgia at the expense of the main story being told, which is said to involve the hunt to bring the legendary Jedi back in from the cold.