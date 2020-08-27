First Obi-Wan Plot Details Reportedly Revealed, Anakin’s Involvement Teased

After the crew was abruptly sent home in January as Lucasfilm decided that the current drafts of the scripts weren’t up to scratch, many were fearing that upcoming Disney Plus exclusive Obi-Wan Kenobi would be the latest Star Wars project under the Disney banner to fall victim to behind the scenes misfortune.

The Mandalorian‘s Deborah Chow provides a reassuring presence behind the camera that knows their way around a TV show set in a galaxy far, far away, but the studio have gained something of a reputation for becoming a little too heavily involved in their productions. And while returning star Ewan McGregor might have dismissed the reports that Obi-Wan was in trouble, he did admit that shooting had been pushed back until next year.

However, set photos from the same location used for The Mandalorian‘s exteriors seemed to confirm the rumors that some second unit filming was set to begin as early as September, with the main cast and crew presumably not needed until the production heads indoors to where the Stagecraft technology is housed.

There’s already been countless names from Star Wars lore linked to an appearance in Obi-Wan, of course, and the latest round of speculation hints at not only potential plot details, but reveals how Anakin Skywalker factors into the story. As per the report, the series will feature a lot of Clone Wars-era flashbacks which is where Hayden Christensen will appear, as WGTC previously revealed.

First Set Photos Confirm Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Gearing Up To Start Filming 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to Corey Van Dyke and Noah Outlaw of Kessel Run Transmissions:

“One thing I’d like to say is there is a heavy, heavy emphasis on Clone Wars flashbacks in this series. We had heard this already, we got this reconfirmed recently. We can say 100% not even a question. Hayden Christensen is in it. The Clone Armor is going to be on him. It is happening. Guys, this isn’t us bluffing or making anything up. We only report things that we are 100% on.” “The plot of Kenobi is the hunt for Obi-Wan. That is what the scripts are, the new revised scripts. It’s very much a hunting down Obi-Wan Kenobi series. This is something that we’ve heard rumblings of. And we got it confirmed this week. [Furthermore] Darth Vader is very interested in where Obi-Wan could be.”

As they say, the main thrust of the narrative is said to be the hunt for Obi-Wan, with various characters tracking him down to bring him back in from his self-imposed exile, which also matches up with what we’ve heard from several of our own sources in recent months. Of course, nothing has been confirmed by Lucasfilm just yet, but if this is the direction Obi-Wan Kenobi is heading in, and cameras start rolling over the next few weeks, then we can’t be too far away from some official casting news that will give us a much better indication of how the story is shaping up.