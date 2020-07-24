Obi-Wan Show May Feature A Darth Maul Vs. Darth Vader Fight

Ewan McGregor’s presence in the title role will be enough to keep the fans onside, but there’s still a sense of trepidation surrounding Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series after it became the latest in a long line of the Mouse House’s Star Wars projects to suffer from some major behind the scenes turmoil.

With the show gearing up for production, the crew were abruptly sent home as a full creative overhaul was ordered that saw the scripts re-worked from the ground up, with The Mandalorian’s Deborah Chow now set to direct the entire run of episodes, which are currently being written by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’s Joby Harold.

Other than McGregor’s long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away that many thought would never happen, there’s no concrete information available on where the story is headed, although there’s been no shortage of speculation. We previously heard that both Darth Vader and Darth Maul could be set for an appearance, and now we’ve learned that the two could end up facing off in a battle that would send the fanbase into meltdown.

These Alternate Concepts For Darth Maul In Solo: A Star Wars Story Are Pretty Crazy 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Ahsoka will be in The Mandalorian and Rey would be revealed as Palpatine’s [SPOILERS] in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which were correct – Vader and Maul will both be on the hunt for the legendary Jedi Master and when they eventually cross paths, they’ll end up fighting one another.

Of course, plans can always change as the show develops, but this would certainly be a wise move on Lucasfilm’s part to have both villains involved in the series. Not only would it offer Star Wars fan service of the highest order, but it would also fill in plenty of the gaps in both Vader and Maul’s backstories, as well as making it clear that Obi-Wan‘s time in exile wasn’t exactly spent sitting around with his feet up.