Star Wars Fans Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher On What Would Have Been Her 65th Birthday

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since the untimely death of Carrie Fisher. Her passing came as a huge shock to Star Wars fans, with the actress in the middle of a late-career renaissance after the return of Leia Organa in the sequel trilogy and the publication of her hit book The Princess Diarist.

Complicating matters is that she had a long cinematic afterlife. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released after she had died and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought her back using the miracles of modern editing. All of which means fans are eager to show their appreciation for her work and her personality at any opportunity, with yesterday marking what would have been her 65th birthday.

Here’s a selection of the tributes on social media:

Today we’re remembering our princess, the inspiring Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 65th birthday. pic.twitter.com/FwNrNllISL — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) October 21, 2021

Happy Birthday to one and only Princess Leia https://t.co/YKJOYos42v pic.twitter.com/KY0MTNbgFG — Prequel Memes (@rPrequelMemes) October 22, 2021

Happy 65th birthday to our Princess and General, Carrie Fisher. Forever in my heart. She is deeply missed pic.twitter.com/VpsSEEWbzV — Spooky Shelly 🖤🧡 (@shellyannerie) October 21, 2021

10/21 – Carrie Fisher was born. Lets take a moment to apreciate her, she was an remarkable woman and will always have a place in our hearts <3 We love you forever Carrie pic.twitter.com/tZpweEV5Cg — Bia | Ahsoka's lost twin (@Ahsokas_lostwin) October 20, 2021

"All my friends made fun of me, because they said that the title of the film sounded like a fight between my original parents: 'Star Wars!'"

Remembering Carrie Fisher, born 65 years ago today ~ Wishful Drinking #botd pic.twitter.com/3zUAPnobCk — Samuel J. May (@sjmay92) October 21, 2021

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Shares Rare Photo Of Carrie Fisher 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

i hope that carrie fisher is lovingly extending her middle finger to all of us today pic.twitter.com/kS85ngF6Yq — bea (@worshipfuIness) October 21, 2021

At dinner once with Carrie Fisher & Salman Rushdie, Ewan McGregor asked Carrie if she could remember the 'Help me, Obi-Wan…' line to which she replied, "Of course, I f***ing can." He then proceeded to "lose his mind" when she recited it.



Happy birthday to a Queen. 👑❤ pic.twitter.com/luccZ7FnMR — All Things Kenobi (@allthingskenobi) October 21, 2021

Beyond Leia, Fisher starred in The Blues Brothers, Hannah, Her Sisters, and the 1989 romance classic, When Harry Met Sally. She was also notable for her hilarious and candid writing about her struggles with addiction and mental health. The Star Wars movies and the fan love for her will mean her legacy will always live on, something that this outpouring of affection proves.

However, let’s hope that with The Rise of Skywalker, Disney is finally willing to let Leia rest, with her post-mortem performance coming across as slightly creepy and disconnected. Having said that, I’m willing to bet she would have found the fact that not even death could stop her appearing in Star Wars darkly amusing.