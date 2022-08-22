In a remarkable turn of events, ‘Star Wars’ fans praise Hayden Christensen’s acting ability

The rehabilitation of the prequel trilogy is in full swing, with Star Wars fans going back to The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith and wondering if they were really that bad after all. Along the way, there’s been a comprehensive reappraisal of Hayden Christensen’s performance as Anakin Skywalker.

Long mocked for delivering infamous lines like “I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating, and it gets everywhere”, Christensen’s recent return to the franchise in Obi-Wan Kenobi has spawned a new legion of fans. Now fans on r/StarWars are focusing on little moments that show his skill:

The replies indicate the new consensus amongst fans is that Christensen is a talented actor let down by a clunky script and poor directing. One user recounts a moment from a making-of DVD extra in which Christensen asks George Lucas which way he should play a scene. Apparently, Lucas turns his back midsentence, mutters, “yeah, yeah sure,” and simply walks away. Very helpful, George.

Another poster points to the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi as proof that Christensen can deliver the goods, saying the moment his mask was shattered finally connected the prequel-era Anakin with the original trilogy’s Vader.

Fortunately, Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t be the last time we see him as Anakin. Christensen is confirmed to appear in Ahsoka early next year, though we don’t know in what capacity. Given that the show is set years after Return of the Jedi, it looks like our options are either in flashback or potentially appearing as Anakin’s Force Ghost.

Either way, long may the ‘Christensenaissance’ continue.