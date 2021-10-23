Rosario Dawson Reacts To Hayden Christensen Joining Ahsoka

Fans were overjoyed when it was confirmed that Hayden Christensen was returning to Star Wars for Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Lucasfilm teasing the rematch of the century between the former friends-turned-enemies. Things got even better yesterday, after it was revealed the actor had also signed on for Rosario Dawson’s solo series Ahsoka.

Of course, those familiar with the animated side of the mythology will be well aware that Snips has a long and storied history with the future Darth Vader, but it’s raised some questions about the timeline. Ahsoka’s appearance in The Mandalorian took place after Return of the Jedi, but Obi-Wan Kenobi unfolds in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Seeing as Darth Vader isn’t around when Ahsoka points Din Djarin and Grogu in the direction of Anakin’s son Luke, Christensen’s role could be restricted to flashbacks when he was training his Padawan. Either way, Dawson took to social media and reacted to the news, but her post was swiftly deleted. This being the internet, though, a screenshot was captured that you can check out below.

We’re expecting some major news regarding Ahsoka to be unveiled at next month’s Disney Plus Day, given that Dawson and Christensen are the only talents attached on either side of the camera, although that’s more than enough to get fans salivating at the prospect of a live-action reunion between The Clone Wars favorites.