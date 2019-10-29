Home / movies

Star Wars Fans React To Game Of Thrones Creators Leaving The Franchise

Last night brought the shocking news that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were no longer making their Star Wars trilogy for Lucasfilm. Though there’s been talk of other planned projects falling through, D&D’s films seemed to be set to go, so it was a surprise to see them jumping ship to concentrate on their Netflix deal. Though for a lot of folks who were burned by the GoT season 8 finale, the news is a happy surprise.

In particular, many people are pointing out the irony of season 8 being shortened in order for the creators to move on to Star Wars… only for them not to work on Star Wars. 

For some, the wording of Deadline’s write-up of the story wasn’t really accurate.

Cersei’s face says it all…

Some people really didn’t want them unleashed on Star Wars.

The timing of the news is interesting as the pair’s comments made at the Austin Film Festival recently went viral, as they came clean about their inexperience when starting out on GoT. And now, some are drawing a possible connection between the two events.

With D&D’s trilogy no longer happening, does this mean Rian Johnson’s trilogy could be bumped up? The Last Jedi fans are certainly hoping so.

Though the loss of a whole trilogy might seem like a big blow, Lucasfilm has still been working with various other filmmakers – including Marvel’s Kevin Feige – so there’s plenty more Star Wars on the way.

And if you think these tweets have been critical, wait ’til you get a load of this one:

Obviously, other people were more interested in the idea and are bummed out by the news, but these tweets make clear that the vast majority are seeing this as a positive, which just goes to show how negatively received GoT season 8 was by the fandom. Nevertheless, D&D supporters still have their upcoming Netflix projects to look forward to and Star Wars lovers have a ton of content to come after The Rise of Skywalker completes the Skywalker Saga this December as well.

