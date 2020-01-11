Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Freaking Out Over John Boyega’s Hilarious Troll Video

By 58 mins ago
Now that the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy has come to an end, it seems that Finn actor John Boyega no longer feels the need to walk on eggshells when it comes to sharing his opinions on both the franchise and the fandom.

Even in the lead-up to the release of The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega was dropping the occasional hint that he wasn’t entirely happy with Disney’s treatment of the Skywalker Saga and his character in particular. But ever since the latest film reached theaters, it looks like the star’s personal speech filter has dropped almost entirely, to the delight of some fans and the disappointment of others.

In one recent Instagram post, for instance, Boyega shared a stylized video in which he beats up, destroys and scooters over various tweets from his trolls and critics:

Glad I got that out of my system 🤣

Just as Boyega presumably intended, the video succeeded in getting many of his detractors all the more riled up. Over on Twitter, however, there were also quite a few fans who were glad to see the actor finally hitting back at all the social media users who’ve been hounding him for the past five years:

Indeed, Boyega is just one of several Sequel Trilogy stars who’ve had to endure heavy online trolling ever since they joined the Star Wars franchise. Rose Tico actress Kelly Marie Tran, for example, was subject to vicious harassment after appearing in 2017’s The Last Jedi, pushing the star to seek therapy and quit social media with no intention of ever returning.

You could therefore say it’s appropriate that Boyega is ending his run in the series with further online controversy. While The Rise of Skywalker comes across as a clear attempt to reunite the Star Wars fandom, it seems that things are as tense as they’ve ever been.

