Star Wars Are Going Crazy For The New Rise Of Skywalker Trailer

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally dropped last night, and it looks set to deliver a hugely emotional conclusion to a nine-movie narrative that started almost 40 years ago. The franchise has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent years, but between the positive buzz surrounding The Mandalorian, Ewan McGregor’s fan-pleasing return as Obi-Wan Kenobi and now the new Rise of Skywalker footage, the long-running sci-fi series is looking to firmly get the fans back on side.

The latest trailer seems designed to appeal to Star Wars fans of every demographic, with plenty of focus on the new characters introduced in The Force Awakens along with countless nostalgic moments that will trigger fond memories in those that grew up with the franchise. While The Last Jedi’s numerous deviations from the established canon sparked plenty of outrage online, J.J. Abrams is known to be a relatively safe pair of hands, and has already promised to bring the original saga to a definitive conclusion.

Almost as soon as the new trailer hit the internet, Star Wars fans went onto Twitter to give their thoughts on the latest preview, and there certainly seems to have been plenty of emotional reactions to the footage.

Watched the trailer for #RiseofSkywalker and… yeah I may have cried a little bit, and yes I am an adult… kinda — Tyler Fransen (@tylerjfransen) October 22, 2019

NGL, the last trailer makes me really want to see Rise of Skywalker. I am cautiously optimistic that it will be fantastic.#StarWars #RiseOfTheResistance pic.twitter.com/Iaggj3mbnz — it's just a bunch of hocus pocus (@browniesO_O) October 22, 2019

I got chills, and watery eyes! #RiseofSkywalker — mommaofgeeks (@iwiedlin) October 22, 2019

THAT TRAILER! Kylo’s “But I [know you].” Kylo and Rey destroying something together. Our beautiful trio being in the Millennium together!! #StarWars #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/8bMKnNAtg5 — Jennifer Mathis (@thejenmath) October 22, 2019

Puddled up a bit at The Rise of Skywalker trailer. I remember 1977 like it was yesterday…. — MsFactotum (@MsJoeyClark) October 22, 2019

Um so that was some epic amazingness. #RiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Nzxvd0oJma — 🎃👻Climate Change is real 🌎✊🏻 (@thatemilykelley) October 22, 2019

That Rise of Skywalker trailer… just wonderful. Goosebumps. If you don’t love Star Wars, there’s something wrong with you. — Aheggs (@Aheggs12) October 22, 2019

Can't wait for this!!!! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – final trailer https://t.co/9IECUFq3DC — ⚽️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🏏🏆 (@JohnEtheridge79) October 22, 2019

I knew there was going to be one more trailer for Rise of Skywalker, but was not expecting it today… Geez, can it be December now? — Phil's Next Kick 🎞 (@Philpepe) October 22, 2019

While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t going to please every section of the fanbase, something that Abrams has already admitted, it will no doubt seek to appease as many of them as possible. After all, Disney and Lucasfilm certainly can’t afford another backlash on the scale of what greeted The Last Jedi, especially when it comes to drawing a line under one of popular culture’s most iconic stories.

In any case, we’ll see just how well it does when the pic blasts into theaters on December 20th.