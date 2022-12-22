Star Wars fans are debating the merits of two of the most iconic spacecraft in the galaxy to determine which one would come out on top in a contest.

The discussion kicked off in the r/Star Wars subreddit when Andydabeast asked, “Who wins in a space battle? Luthen in his ship or Han, Chewie, Luke, Obi-Wan in the Falcon?”

OP is referring to Luthen Rael’s Fondor Haulcraft and Han Solo’s Millenium Falcon. The customized Fondor first appeared in Episode 2 of ‘Andor’ and features upgraded artillery, including a projectile launcher and laser guns. It also boasts a Droid Mod artificial intelligence unit with a powerful navigation system, and could alternate between the roles of marksman or commander during combat.

On the other hand, the Millenium Falcon started as a YT-1300 freighter. The Corellian Engineering Company built it to be an efficient transport vehicle for cargo and passengers. It proved to be just as useful for smuggling in the hands of Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca. Later, the Rebel Alliance modified it for battle.

So which spaceship would win in a race?

According to one user, the status of the passengers would determine the outcome. They joked that the Millenium Falcon would win the race simply because several main characters were aboard.

Another Redditor, EinElschsaft, argued that the Fondor Haulcraft would probably win because it is a superior vehicle, but considering that both spaceships were made for stealth, neither would want to participate in direct combat.

In another’s view, Raul’s spaceship is better crafted but would lose because of Han Solo’s formidable skills as a pilot.

Ultimately, it’s hard for fans to say which of the two ships would prevail because there are a lot of variables, though Luthen’s ship clearly has the more up-to-date weaponry compared to the Falcon’s antiquated defenses. Sorry, Han, but we’ve got to give this one to Andor‘s recently debuted cruiser.